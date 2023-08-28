Jaguars LB Ventrell Miller Out For The Season

Per Mark Long, Jaguars rookie LB Ventrell Miller is out for the season due to an Achilles injury.

Miller, 24, was a fourth-round pick by the Jaguars out of Florida in the 2023 NFL Draft.

During his five seasons at Florida, Miller recorded 238 tackles, seven and a half sacks, one interception, one touchdown, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

We will have more news on Miller as it becomes available.