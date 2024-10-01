Jaguars Make Three Roster Moves

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed CB Tyler Hall and RB Jake Funk to their practice squad.

In correspondence, the Jaguars have released RB Jalen Jackson from the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Jaguars’ practice squad:

Hall, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Wyoming back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Falcons and was on and off of their roster during his rookie season.

The Rams later claimed Hall off waivers from the Falcons. He was waived at the start of the 2022 season and caught on with the Raiders to finish out the season. Las Vegas brought him back in 2023.

Hall signed with the Eagles for the 2024 season but was waived after training camp. He signed with the Seahawks practice squad in late September 2024 but was released days later.

In 2023, Hall appeared in 11 games for the Raiders and recorded 20 tackles and no interceptions.