Jaguars Officially Sign 11 UDFAs, Cut Two Players

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed 11 undrafted free agents to contracts.

The team also cut S Tyree Gillespie and OL Jimmy Murray.

The full list of UDFAs includes:

Notre Dame DL Jayson Ademilola Missouri LB D.J. Coleman San Jose State WR Elijah Cooks BYU CB Kaleb Hayes Colorado State LB Dequan Jackson Eastern Kentucky LB Matthew Jackson UCF OL Samuel Jackson LSU WR Jaray Jenkins Nebraska WR Oliver Martin Cincinnati TE Leonard Taylor UCF CB Divaad Wilson

Gillespie, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He was in the second year of a four-year, $4 million rookie deal when the Raiders opted to trade him to the Titans for a seventh-round pick.

Gillespie lasted just a few weeks in Tennessee and was ultimately waived before the start of the 2022 season. From there, the Jaguars claimed him off waivers and signed him to their practice squad.

He returned on a futures deal for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Gillespie appeared in three games for the Jaguars and recorded no statistics.