Jaguars Place OLB Josh Allen On COVID-19 List

The Jaguars announced they have placed OLB Josh Allen on the COVID-19 list.
Allen was selected by the Jaguars with the No. 7 overall pick in 2019 out of Kentucky and was considered one of the best available edge rushers in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Allen signed a four-year, $22,742,636 rookie contract that includes $14,560,100 signing bonus.
The Jaguars will have a fifth-year option for the 2023 season on Allen.
In 2020, Allen appeared in eight games for the Jaguars and recorded 13 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one pass defense.
