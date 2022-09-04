Jaguars Re-Sign DL Adam Gotsis, Add Two To Practice Squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have re-signed DL Adam Gotsis to the roster.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed DL Adam Gotsis to the active roster, the team announced today. Additionally, the team has signed DL Mario Edwards and WR Jaylon Moore to the practice squad.
The team also announced the previously reported signing of DL Mario Edwards is to the practice squad. The Jaguars also signed WR Jaylon Moore to the unit.
The Jaguars practice squad now includes:
- DT Israel Antwine
- WR Kevin Austin Jr.
- OL Coy Cronk
- OL Nick Ford
- CB Gregory Junior
- LB Grant Morgan
- S Ayo Oyelola (International)
- QB E.J. Perry
- TE Gerrit Prince
- RB Mekhi Sargent
- OL Darryl Williams
- K James McCourt
- S Josh Thompson
- WR Seth Williams
- DL Mario Edwards
- WR Jaylon Moore
Gotsis, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $3.9 million contract with Denver and made a base salary of $986,987 for the 2019 season.
He was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career when the Broncos let him walk because of a knee injury. There had been some doubt about whether Gotsis would be ready for the start of the season but he signed a deal with Jacksonville ahead of the 2020 season.
Gotsis re-signed with the Jaguars on one-year deals each of the past two seasons.
In 2021, Gotsis appeared in 16 games for the Jaguars and recorded 27 tackles and three sacks.
