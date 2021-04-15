Jaguars Re-Sign ERFA LB Dakota Allen

Jaguars exclusive rights free agent LB Dakota Allen officially signed his tender for the 2021 season on Thursday.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year contracts worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Allen, 25, was selected in the seventh round of the 2019 draft by the Rams. He agreed to a four-year, $2,594,576 contract that included a $74,576 signing bonus, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Allen was added to the Rams’ practice squad before Jacksonville signed him to their active roster towards the end of the 2019 season.

In 2020, Allen appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars and recorded 17 tackles and no sacks.