Jaguars Re-Sign ERFA RB Dare Ogunbowale

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially re-signed RB Dare Ogunbowale to a one-year exclusive rights contract for the 2021 season on Monday.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year contracts worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Ogunbowale, 26, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin back in May of 2017. The Texans cut him loose coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

After being released by Houston, Ogunbowale had brief stints with the Buccaneers and Washington before returning to Tampa Bay in 2018. He was re-signed to a futures deal for 2019 and eventually caught on with the Jaguars at the start of last season.