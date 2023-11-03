Jaguars Re-Sign OL Ben Bartch To Practice Squad, Release OL Coy Cronk

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Friday that they’ve re-signed OL Ben Bartch to their practice squad and released OL Coy Cronk from the unit.
Here’s the Jaguars updated practice squad.
- T Chandler Brewer
- DB Tevaughn Campbell
- DE D.J. Coleman
- RB Snoop Conner
- LB De’Shaan Dixon
- DB Erick Hallett
- WR Jacob Harris
- LB Dequan Jackson
- C Darryl Williams
- WR Seth Williams
- DE Esezi Otomewo
- DB Ayo Oyelola (International)
- TE Josh Pederson
- DB Amani Oruwariye
- DT Henry Mondeaux
- QB Nathan Rourke
- OL Ben Bartch
Bartch, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Jaguars out of St John’s back in 2020. He was in the final year of a four-year, $4,058,615 rookie contract that included a $763,615 signing bonus when he was released by the Jaguars.
In 2023, Bartch has appeared in eight games and made three starts for the Jaguars.
