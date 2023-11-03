Jaguars Re-Sign OL Ben Bartch To Practice Squad, Release OL Coy Cronk

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Friday that they’ve re-signed OL Ben Bartch to their practice squad and released OL Coy Cronk from the unit. 

Here’s the Jaguars updated practice squad. 

  1. T Chandler Brewer
  2. DB Tevaughn Campbell
  3. DE D.J. Coleman
  4. RB Snoop Conner
  5. LB De’Shaan Dixon
  6. DB Erick Hallett
  7. WR Jacob Harris
  8. LB Dequan Jackson
  9. C Darryl Williams
  10. WR Seth Williams
  11. DE Esezi Otomewo
  12. DB Ayo Oyelola (International)
  13. TE Josh Pederson
  14. DB Amani Oruwariye
  15. DT Henry Mondeaux
  16. QB Nathan Rourke
  17. OL Ben Bartch

Bartch, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Jaguars out of St John’s back in 2020. He was in the final year of a four-year, $4,058,615 rookie contract that included a $763,615 signing bonus when he was released by the Jaguars. 

In 2023, Bartch has appeared in eight games and made three starts for the Jaguars.

