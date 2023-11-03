Jaguars Re-Sign OL Ben Bartch To Practice Squad, Release OL Coy Cronk

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Friday that they’ve re-signed OL Ben Bartch to their practice squad and released OL Coy Cronk from the unit.

Here’s the Jaguars updated practice squad.

Bartch, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Jaguars out of St John’s back in 2020. He was in the final year of a four-year, $4,058,615 rookie contract that included a $763,615 signing bonus when he was released by the Jaguars.

In 2023, Bartch has appeared in eight games and made three starts for the Jaguars.