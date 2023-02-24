Jaguars Re-Sign QB C.J. Beathard To Two-Year Deal

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they’ve signed impending free agent QB C.J. Beathard to a two-year contract extension on Friday.

We have signed QB C.J. Beathard to a contract extension. @Dream_Finders | #DUUUVAL — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 24, 2023

Beathard, 29, was drafted in the third round by the 49ers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.528 million contract and made a base salary of $946,179 for the 2020 season.

Beathard signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Jaguars in 2021 and was set to be an unrestricted free agent.

In 2022, Beathard appeared in four games for the Jaguars and completed 63.6 percent of his passes for 35 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.