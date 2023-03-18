Jaguars Re-Signing DL Adam Gotsis To Two-Year Deal

According to his agent David Canter, veteran DL Adam Gotsis is returning to the Jaguars on a two-year deal.

Congratulations to @gsefootball client @gotsis96 on agreeing to a new 2 year contract to return to @Jaguars pic.twitter.com/1o0XI9GSjN — David Canter (@davidcanter) March 18, 2023

Gotsis, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $3.9 million contract with Denver and made a base salary of $986,987 for the 2019 season.

He was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career when the Broncos let him walk because of a knee injury. There had been some doubt about whether Gotsis would be ready for the start of the season but he signed a deal with Jacksonville ahead of the 2020 season.

Gotsis re-signed with the Jaguars on one-year deals each of the past two seasons before now agreeing to a two-year contract.

In 2022, Gotsis appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars and recorded 19 tackles and one-and-a-half sacks.