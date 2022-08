Jaguars Release WR Laquon Treadwell

According to Jamal St. Cyr, the Jaguars have released WR Laquon Treadwell.

He was a key role player down the stretch last season but the Jaguars upgraded their receiving corps significantly this offseason.

Teams have until Tuesday afternoon to cut their rosters down to 53 players.

Treadwell, 27, was a former first-round pick but the Minnesota Vikings in 2016. He spent four years in Minnesota, but never found his footing as the Vikings declined his fifth-year option for the 2020 season.

As a free agent in 2020, Treadwell signed a one-year, $910,000 deal with the Atlanta Falcons. In September, the Falcons released Treadwell, but eventually signed him to the practice squad shortly after.

Treadwell caught on with the Jaguars after a tryout last summer but was let go ahead of the regular season. He returned on the practice squad and eventually made it back to the active roster. He returned on a one-year deal for 2022.

In 2021, Treadwell appeared in 12 games for the Jaguars and caught 33 of 51 targets for 434 yards and a touchdown.