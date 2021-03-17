Jaguars Releasing CB Rashaan Melvin

Pro Football Talk is reporting that the Jaguars are releasing CB Rashaan Melvin on Wednesday.

Melvin opted out of the 2020 season.

Melvin, 31, originally signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois back in 2013. He has played for a few teams since the Buccaneers cut him loose at the start of the 2014 season including the Dolphins, Ravens and Patriots.

The Raider signed Melvin to a one-year, $6.5 million contract for the 2018 and he took another one-year deal a year later with the Lions worth $3.5 million. In 2020, he signed a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Jaguars.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Melvin will free up $1,103,125 of available cap space while creating $625,000 in dead money.

In 2019, Melvin appeared in 13 games for the Lions and recorded 68 tackles, no interceptions and 11 passes defended. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 88 cornerback out of 113 qualifying players.