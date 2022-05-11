Jaguars Releasing OL Jared Hocker

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Wednesday the release of OL Jared Hocker.
Hocker, 23, caught on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2021.
He was then waived by Seattle and was picked up by the Los Angeles Rams practice squad a few days later.
Hocker was waived by the Rams after a little over a month and was later added to the Jaguars practice squad.
He is yet to appear in an NFL game or record any statistics.
