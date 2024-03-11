Jaguars Sign C Mitch Morse To Two-Year, $10.5M Deal

According to Mike Garafolo, the Jaguars have agreed to terms on a two-year deal with veteran C Mitch Morse worth $10.5 million.

Garafolo adds the deal includes $7 million guaranteed. Morse had a visit with Jacksonville, which was looking for veteran alternatives at center, following his release last week from Buffalo.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2025 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Morse, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Chiefs and signed with the Bills on a four-year, $44 million deal in 2019.

The Bills convinced Morse to take a $2 million pay cut to remain with the team in 2021 and he then signed a two-year, $19.5 million extension with Buffalo back in 2022. The Bills cut him loose earlier this week.

In 2023, Morse appeared in and started in all 17 games for the Bills. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 20 center out of 36 qualifying players.