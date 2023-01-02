Jaguars Sign DE Taco Charlton To Practice Squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially signed veteran DE Taco Charlton to their practice squad on Monday, according to Field Yates.

Charlton, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2017. Dallas made the decision to waive him in September of last year and was claimed by Miami shortly after.

Charlton was entering the final year of his four-year, $10.02 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.83 million in 2020 when he was waived. The Chiefs later signed him to a contract and brought him back on another one-year deal last offseason.

Kansas City released Charlton coming out of the preseason and he later signed on to the Steelers practice squad. The Saints added him to their practice squad before the Bears signed him to their active roster.

Chicago released him last week.

In 2022, Charlton has appeared in five games for the Bears and recorded three tackles and no sacks.