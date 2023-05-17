Jaguars Sign LB Willie Taylor III, Place WR Jaylon Moore On IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed LB Willie Taylor III on Wednesday.

To make space on the roster, the team placed WR Jaylon Moore on injured reserve. This will end his 2023 season.

Moore, 25, originally signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee-Martin in 2020. He was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to Baltimore’s practice squad.

Baltimore re-signed Moore to a futures deal for the 2021 season and he was again cut and signed to the practice squad once the season began. He re-signed to another futures deal in 2022 but was waived during camp and claimed by the Giants. However, the Giants cut him again coming out of the preseason and following a brief stint on their practice squad.

Moore caught on with the Jaguars on a futures deal for the 2023 season.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.