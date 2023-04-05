Jaguars Sign OL Chandler Brewer

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed OL Chandler Brewer to a contract.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed OL Chandler Brewer, the team announced today. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) April 5, 2023

Jacksonville has been focusing on upgrading their depth on the offensive line and Brewer is the latest addition. He played both guard and tackle with the Rams.

Brewer, 25, went undrafted out of Middle Tennessee back in 2019 before catching on with the Rams.

He opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He signed a futures contract with the Rams last February and bounced on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad in 2022.

In 2022, Brewer appeared in six games and made four starts for the Rams.