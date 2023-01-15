Jaguars Sign QB Nathan Rourke

Adam Schefter reports that former CFL QB Nathan Rourke has agreed to a deal with the Jaguars and will compete for the backup job behind QB Trevor Lawrence.

Rourke has drawn interest after setting records in the CFL last season with the B.C. Lions and has visited with 12 different NFL teams over the past few weeks.

Rourke, 24, went undrafted out of Ohio back in 2021 but was previously selected in the second round of the CFL Draft in 2020.

Per CFL/NFL transfer rules, Rourke has been eligible to sign a contract with a team since January 9th and chose the Jaguars over the other teams he visited with.

During his two seasons with the B.C. Lions, Rourke completed 300 of his 395 passes (76 percent) for 4,035 yards to go along with 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed 57 times for 415 yards (7.3 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.