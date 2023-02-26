Jaguars Sign RB Jamycal Hasty To Extension

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Sunday that they’ve signed RB Jamycal Hasty to a contract extension for the 2023 season.

Hasty was in line to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

Hasty, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Baylor back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the 49ers and was on and off of their practice squad last year.

San Francisco eventually added Hasty to their active roster. He was waived coming out of the preseason last year and later claimed by the Jaguars.

In 2022, Hasty appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and rushed for 194 yards on 46 carries (4.2 YPC) to go along with 20 receptions for 126 yards receiving and three total touchdowns. He also added 97 kick return yards.