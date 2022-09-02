Jaguars Sign Three Players To Practice Squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they have signed K James McCourt, S Josh Thompson, and WR Seth Williams to the practice squad on Friday.

Jacksonville’s practice squad now includes:

DT Israel Antwine WR Kevin Austin Jr. OL Coy Cronk OL Nick Ford CB Gregory Junior LB Grant Morgan S Ayo Oyelola (International) QB E.J. Perry TE Gerrit Prince RB Mekhi Sargent OL Darryl Williams K James McCourt S Josh Thompson WR Seth Williams

Williams, 22, is a former sixth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2021NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,610,707 when he was among Denver’s final roster cuts this offseason.

In 2021, Williams appeared in two games and recorded one reception for 34 yards.

During his college career, Williams caught 132 passes for 2,124 yards (16.1 YPC) and 17 touchdowns in 36 career games.