Jaguars Signing First-Round LB Devin Lloyd

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed first-round LB Devin Lloyd to a four-year contract, according to Jordan Schultz.

The Jaguars have now signed both of their 2022 first-round picks:

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Travon Walker DE Signed 1 Devin Lloyd LB Signed 3 Luke Fortner C 3 Chad Muma LB 5 Snoop Conner RB 6 Gregory Junior CB 7 Montaric Brown CB

Lloyd, 23, was a three-year starter at Utah and was a consensus All-American, Pac12 Defensive Player of the Year, and first-team All-Pac12 selection in 2021. He also earned first-team All-Pac12 honors in 2020 and was an honorable mention in 2019. The Jaguars traded up and used the No. 27 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Chiefs LB Willie Gay.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $12,936,606 contract that includes a $6,588,441. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his four-year college career, Lloyd appeared in 47 games and made 32 starts, recording 255 total tackles, 43 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, one forced fumble, five interceptions, and 13 pass defenses.