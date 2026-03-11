Jaguars Signing RB Chris Rodriguez For Two Years

According to Ryan O’Halloran, the Jaguars are signing RB Chris Rodriguez to a two-year contract.

He just became available today after Washington declined to tender him as a restricted free agent.

Rodriguez, 25, was a sixth-round pick to the Commanders out of Kentucky in 2023. He signed a four-year, $4 million contract through 2026.

Washington waived him after training camp but he caught back on the practice squad. He was waived after being elected to the active roster three times and re-signed to the active roster.

Rodriguez returned in 2025 as an exclusive rights free agent.

In 2025, Rodriguez appeared in 13 games for the Commanders and rushed 112 times for 500 yards (4.5 YPC) and six touchdowns to go along with three catches on four targets for 30 yards.