Jaguars Waive DT Doug Costin

Ian Rapoport reports the Jaguars are waiving DT Doug Costin on Tuesday.

This move is one of several as the Jaguars trim their roster down to 53.

Costin, 23, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of the University of Miami (Ohio).

He spent the entire 2020 season on the Jaguars’ active roster.

In 2020, Costin played in 12 games for Jacksonville, including nine starts, and recorded 32 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, and one fumble recovery.