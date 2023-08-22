Jaguars Waiving DL Henry Mondeaux From IR With Settlement

Per Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars are waiving injured DL Henry Mondeaux from injured reserve with a settlement.

Mondeaux, 27, wound up signing on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in May of 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Saints later signed Mondeaux to their practice squad before releasing him a few days later. He caught on with the Chiefs’ practice squad in 2019 and signed with the Steelers in 2021. From there, he caught on with the Giants in September of last year and bounced on and off New York’s practice squad before joining Jacksonville.

In 2022, Mondeaux appeared in 11 games for the Giants and recorded 16 tackles and one tackle for loss.