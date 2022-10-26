Jameis Winston Healthy Enough To Play, But Saints Will Start Andy Dalton In Week 8

Saints HC Dennis Allen announced that QB Andy Dalton will start Week 8’s game against the Raiders.

Allen added that Jameis Winston (back) is healthy enough to start, but that they are going with Dalton as an “offensive decision.”

Prior to Week 6, Ian Rapoport reported that Dalton has a chance to hold on to the starting job with a nice performance. Although New Orleans didn’t win versus the Bengals or Cardinals in Week 7, the Saints have been able to churn out points with the veteran quarterback.

Dalton, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his seven-year, $97.09 million contract, which included $17 million guaranteed when Cincinnati cut him loose.

Dalton signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys after the draft as a backup. The Bears later signed Dalton to a contract for the 2021 season as their starter before eventually turning to rookie Justin Fields.

Dalton joined the Saints this past March on a one-year deal.

In 2022, Dalton has appeared in four games for the Saints and completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 946 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions.