Saints OT James Hurst Announces Retirement From NFL

Saints’ veteran OT James Hurst announced on Instagram that he’s retiring from the NFL on Tuesday.

Hurst, 32, originally signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina back in 2014. He agreed to a one-year deal through 2016 before later signing a four-year, $17.5 million extension with the Ravens that included $8 million guaranteed back in 2017.

Hurst was entering the third year of his contract and set to earn a base salary of $4 million in 2020 when Baltimore released him. He later signed on with the Saints in 2020 before re-signing to an extension in 2021.

In 2023, Hurst appeared in 15 games for the Saints and started each time.