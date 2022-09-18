Jameis Winston Playing Through Fractured Back

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported on the pregame show that Saints QB Jameis Winston is playing through four fractures in his back.

Glazer says Winston is in a lot of pain but the team has determined there’s not a lot of risk of worsening the injury.

Winston has been limited in practice this week. He’ll play with extra padding and try to move the Saints to 2-0 against the Buccaneers.

Winston, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the 2019 season under the fifth-year option from his rookie contract and made a base salary of $20.922 million.

Winston signed with the Saints on a one-year, $1.1 million deal in 2020 and returned to New Orleans on another one-year contract worth up to $12 million in 2021 as the starter. He unfortunately tore his ACL after eight games.

The Saints re-signed him this offseason to a two-year deal with a maximum value of $28 million.

In 2022, Winston has appeared in one game for the Saints and completed 23-34 pass attempts for 269 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed twice for nine yards.