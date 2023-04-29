Jerry Jones: ‘Ship Hasn’t Sailed’ On Ezekiel Elliott Possibly Returning To Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters after the draft that the “ship hasn’t sailed” on the possibility of RB Ezekiel Elliott returning to Dallas.

“No, no no,” Jones said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “Not at all. That ship hasn’t sailed yet. We haven’t made a decision. “Nothing we did today changes that.”

The Cowboys opted to release Elliott this offseason, but there hasn’t been any reported interest in him since he became available.

Elliott listed a group of teams he’d be interested in playing for including the Bengals, Eagles and Jets. However, there doesn’t appear to be any serious interest from these teams.

Elliott, 27, was taken with the No. 4 overall pick by the Cowboys back in 2016. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $24,956,342, which included a signing bonus of $16,350,068.

Elliott was set to make a base salary of $3.85 million for the 2019 season and another $9.1 million in 2020 under the fifth-year option when he elected to hold out for a new deal in 2019. Dallas eventually re-signed him to a six-year, $90 million extension that included $50 million guaranteed.

However, the Cowboys designated Elliott a June 1 release earlier this offseason.

In 2022, Elliott appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys and rushed for 876 yards on 231 carries (3.8 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.

