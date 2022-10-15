Jets Activating DE Vinny Curry From IR, Elevating OT Mike Remmers To Active Roster

Rich Cimini reports that the Jets are activating veteran DE Vinny Curry from injured reserve, while agent Brett Tessler says his client OT Mike Remmers is being brought up to the 53-man roster.

We’ve activated DL Vinny Curry and released TE Lawrence Cager. We’ve also elevated OL Mike Remmers and TE Kenny Yeboah for tomorrow’s game. 📰 https://t.co/E1EdoFhCMT pic.twitter.com/7ZZnCeFs52 — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 15, 2022

The team is also releasing TE Lawrence Cager and elevating TE Kenny Yeboah.

Curry, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. He signed a five-year, $47.25 million contract that included $23 million guaranteed with the Eagles back in 2016 but was cut in March of 2018.

The Buccaneers later signed Curry to a three-year deal for up to $27 million in 2018 but he was cut loose after one season. He signed a one-year, $2.25 deal with Philadelphia in 2019 and re-signed on another one-year deal last August.

Curry signed on with the Jets in March of last year but missed the entire season on the NFI list. He was waived from the NFI list in January but re-signed with the Jets in April.

In 2020, Curry appeared in 11 games and recorded 16 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks, and one fumble recovery.