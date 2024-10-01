Jets Among Davante Adams Preferred Trade Destinations

According to Jordan Schultz, one of Raiders WR Davante Adams‘ “preferred destinations” in a possible trade is the New York Jets.

This would obviously reunite Adams with Aaron Rodgers in New York.

Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap notes the Jets initially planned to pay LB Haason Reddick $15 million and should have the budget capable to sign Adams if they cut Reddick.

Fitzgerald also points out the Raiders would take a $13.5 million cap hit by trading Adams this week, while that number will drop by $968,000 each week going forward.

Ian Rapoport reported earlier today that Adams told the Raiders he would prefer to be traded, adding there’s nothing imminent but this continues to be a situation to watch.

Another report indicated the Raiders are more open to trading Adams than they have been in the last calendar year, and have begun gauging the veteran wideout’s value with other teams.

Adam Schefter later reported the Raiders have informed other teams they would “consider” trading Adams for a package including a second-round pick plus additional compensation.

Jonathan Jones adds there’s a belief interested teams will need to speak with Adams about reworking his contract. Adams is due about $13.5 million for the remainder of the season but has no guaranteed money remaining on his deal past this season

Up until now, both the Raiders and Adams have insisted that Adams is happy in Las Vegas and the team had no plans to trade him.

Adams is currently week-to-week with a hamstring injury he suffered at the end of practice last Thursday.

Adams, 31, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

The Raiders also signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract as a part of the trade, including nearly $66 million guaranteed. He’s due base salaries of $16.89 million and $35.64 million over the next two seasons.

In 2024, Adams has appeared in three games and recorded 18 receptions for 209 yards (11.6 YPC) and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Adams as the news is available.