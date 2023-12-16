Jets Announce Four Moves, Signed OL Xavier Newman To Active Roster

The Jets announced four roster moves on Saturday, signing OL Xavier Newman to their active roster and placing LB Zaire Barnes on injured reserve.

Roster moves: – Signed OL Xavier Newman to the active roster

– Placed LB Zaire Barnes on IR

– Elevated DL Jalyn Holmes and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 16, 2023

Newman, 24, went undrafted out of Baylor in the 2022 NFL Draft before catching on with the Titans.

After making the team’s final roster along with his NFL debut, Newman was waived by the Titans and caught on with the Jets soon after.

In 2023, Newman has appeared in seven games for the Jets and made three starts.