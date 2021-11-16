Jets Announce Six Roster Moves

The New York Jets announced several roster moves on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

Jets signed TE Kenny Yeboah to their active roster.

to their active roster. Jets signed CB Rachad Wildgoose off of the Bills’ practice squad.

off of the Bills’ practice squad. Jets placed CB Brandin Echols on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Jets signed LB Corey Thompson and WR Keelan Doss to their practice squad.

and WR to their practice squad. Jets placed LB Noah Dawkins on the practice squad injured list.

Here’s the Jets updated practice squad:

Echols, 24, was selected in the sixth round of this year’s draft by the Jets. He signed a four-year, $3.65 million contract with the Jets.

In 2021, Echols has appeared in nine games for the Jets and recorded 41 tackles and four pass deflections.