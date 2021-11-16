Jets Announce Six Roster Moves

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New York Jets announced several roster moves on Tuesday.

Jets Helmet

The full list includes:

Here’s the Jets updated practice squad:

  1. DE Ronald Blair (Injured)
  2. T Grant Hermanns
  3. DB Lamar Jackson
  4. QB Josh Johnson
  5. WR D.J. Montgomery
  6. LB Hamilcar Rashed
  7. DT Tanzel Smart
  8. WR Vyncint Smith
  9. DE Jabari Zuniga
  10. C Ross Pierschbacher
  11. FB Nick Bawden
  12. RB Austin Walter
  13. G Dru Samia
  14. LB LaRoy Reynolds (Injured)
  15. DB Natrell Jamerson
  16. LB Noah Dawkins (Injured)
  17. LB Corey Thompson
  18. WR Keelan Doss

Echols, 24, was selected in the sixth round of this year’s draft by the Jets. He signed a four-year, $3.65 million contract with the Jets.

In 2021, Echols has appeared in nine games for the Jets and recorded 41 tackles and four pass deflections.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply