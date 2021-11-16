Jets Announce Six Roster Moves

The New York Jets announced several roster moves on Tuesday.
The full list includes:
- Jets signed TE Kenny Yeboah to their active roster.
- Jets signed CB Rachad Wildgoose off of the Bills’ practice squad.
- Jets placed CB Brandin Echols on injured reserve.
- Jets signed LB Corey Thompson and WR Keelan Doss to their practice squad.
- Jets placed LB Noah Dawkins on the practice squad injured list.
Here’s the Jets updated practice squad:
- DE Ronald Blair (Injured)
- T Grant Hermanns
- DB Lamar Jackson
- QB Josh Johnson
- WR D.J. Montgomery
- LB Hamilcar Rashed
- DT Tanzel Smart
- WR Vyncint Smith
- DE Jabari Zuniga
- C Ross Pierschbacher
- FB Nick Bawden
- RB Austin Walter
- G Dru Samia
- LB LaRoy Reynolds (Injured)
- DB Natrell Jamerson
- LB Noah Dawkins (Injured)
- LB Corey Thompson
- WR Keelan Doss
Echols, 24, was selected in the sixth round of this year’s draft by the Jets. He signed a four-year, $3.65 million contract with the Jets.
In 2021, Echols has appeared in nine games for the Jets and recorded 41 tackles and four pass deflections.
