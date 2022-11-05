Jets Announce Three Roster Moves

The New York Jets announced a few roster moves for Week 9 on Saturday.

The full list includes:

Jets signed TE Kenny Yeboah to their active roster.

to their active roster. Jets elevated OL Conor McDermott to their active roster.

to their active roster. Jets signed S Jared Mayden to their practice squad.

McDermott, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2017. He was later waived and claimed by the Bills before being cut loose in 2019.

The Jets claimed McDermott off of waivers and he’s been in New York ever since. He was in the final year of his four-year contract worth $2,535,028 including a signing bonus of $135,028 when the Jets signed him to a one-year extension for the 2021 season.

In 2022, McDermott has appeared in five games for the Jets.