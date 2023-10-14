Jets CB Sauce Gardner Out With Concussion

The Jets announced on Saturday that CB Sauce Gardner would miss Week 6 due to a concussion.

Gardner, 23, was a three-year starter at Cincinnati. He was a Consensus All-American and AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. The Jets used the No. 4 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $33,450,799 contract that includes a $21,507,854 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.



In 2023, Gardner has appeared in five games and recorded 20 tackles.

We will have more on Gardner as it becomes available.