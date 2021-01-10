Jets Complete Interview With Bills OC Brian Daboll For HC Job

The New York Jets announced Sunday that they’ve completed their interview with Bills OC Brian Daboll for their head-coaching vacancy.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Jets’ job:

Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith (Requested)

(Requested) Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley (Requested)

(Requested) Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham (Declined)

(Declined) Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers defensive coordinator DC Robert Saleh (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Bengals HC Marvin Lewis (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady (Interviewed)

Daboll, 45, began his NFL coaching career in 1997 with Williams & Mary. He spent a few years at Michigan State before being hired by the Patriots in 2000 as a defensive coaching assistant.

Daboll worked his way up to WRs coach before departing for a job with the Jets and eventually landing the offensive coordinator job in 2009. After short stints with the Browns, Dolphins, Chiefs and Patriots, Alabama hired him as their offensive coordinator.

From there, Daboll joined the Bills as their offensive coordinator for the 2018 season.

In 2020, the Bills’ offense ranked No. 2 in yards per game, No. 2 in points per game, No. 3 in passing yards per game and No. 20 in rushing yards per game.

We’ll have more on the Jets coaching search as the news is available.