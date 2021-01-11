Jets Complete Interview With Saints Secondary Coach Aaron Glenn For HC Job

The New York Jets announced Monday that they’ve completed their interview with Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn for their head coaching vacancy.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Jets’ job:

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers defensive coordinator DC Robert Saleh (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Bengals HC Marvin Lewis (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham (Declined)

(Declined) Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith (Requested)

Glenn, 48, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars and Saints.

Glenn began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach. From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach and he’s remained in New Orleans ever since.