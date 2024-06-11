Jets DE Haason Reddick Skipping Minicamp

According to Connor Hughes, Jets DE Haason Reddick has not reported for the start of mandatory minicamp.

This puts Reddick in line to be fined over $100,000 if minicamp goes all three days and he’s absent for all of them.

Reddick has been staying away from OTAs this offseason in pursuit of a new contract and has already forfeited a $250,000 workout bonus. He’s owed $14.5 million in 2024, the final year of his contract, well below the top of the pass-rushing market.

Jets HC Robert Saleh said recently he has not had much contact with Reddick this offseason after he was acquired in a trade from the Eagles.

Reddick, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals out of Temple back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $13.47 million fully guaranteed contract when the Cardinals opted to decline his fifth-year option worth $10,089,000 for the 2021 season.

Reddick was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Panthers worth up to $8 million. Philadelphia then signed him to a three-year, $45 million deal in March of 2021.

The Eagles then traded Reddick to the Jets in the final year of that deal for a conditional third-round pick.

In 2023, Reddick appeared in all 17 games and recorded 38 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Reddick and the Jets as the news is available.