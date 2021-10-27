Jets Designate Three Players To Return From IR

The New York Jets announced they have designated LB Jarrad Davis, P Braden Mann and DE Kyle Phillips to return from injured reserve.

This opens up a three-week window for these players to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Davis, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Lions out of Florida back in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $10.96 million contract and made a base salary of $1.96 million for the 2020 season.

Detroit declined Davis’ fifth-year option last May, which made him an unrestricted free agent in 2021. He signed a one-year deal worth up to $7 million with the Jets.

In 2020, Davis appeared in 14 games and recorded 43 total tackles, one for a loss, 0.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.