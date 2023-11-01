Jets Designating OT Duane Brown To Return From IR

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New York Jets are designating veteran OT Duane Brown to return from injured reserve this week, per Zack Rosenblatt

Duane Brown

This officially opens a three-week window of time for the Jets to activate him or he would miss the remainder of the season.

Brown, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2008. He was later traded to the Seahawks in 2017 before signing a three-year, $36.5 million extension with Seattle. 

He played out the final year of that deal and made $11 million in 2021. The Jets signed him to a two-year contract in August of 2022. 

In 2023, Brown has appeared in and started in two games for the Jets at tackle. 

 

