Jets Designating OT Duane Brown To Return From IR

The New York Jets are designating veteran OT Duane Brown to return from injured reserve this week, per Zack Rosenblatt.

This officially opens a three-week window of time for the Jets to activate him or he would miss the remainder of the season.

Brown, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2008. He was later traded to the Seahawks in 2017 before signing a three-year, $36.5 million extension with Seattle.

He played out the final year of that deal and made $11 million in 2021. The Jets signed him to a two-year contract in August of 2022.

In 2023, Brown has appeared in and started in two games for the Jets at tackle.