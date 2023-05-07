Jets & DT Quinnen Williams Not Close On Extension Right Now

ESPN’s Rich Cimini mentions the Jets and DT Quinnen Williams are not close to an agreement on an extension at this point in time.

The defensive tackle market has taken a big jump this offseason and Williams is believed to be looking for a deal worth as much as $25 million a year.

However, a number of other defensive tackles have signed contract extensions this offseason in the range of $22.5 million to $23.5 million a year, including Giants DT Dexter Lawrence and Titans DT Jeffery Simmons.

Once this offseason began, there was a huge gap between Rams DT Aaron Donald, who was making $31 million a year, and the rest of the market at defensive tackle. The expectation was those players would each gradually narrow the gap with Donald and raise the floor for the next player to sign.

Instead, the deals have capped out under $24 million, creating a precedent for the Jets to point to in negotiations with Williams.

The former first-round pick has not been at voluntary workouts and has said he doesn’t plan to attend this offseason without a new deal. He’s under contract for the 2023 season on the final year of his rookie deal under the fifth year option.

The Jets could use the franchise tag on him in 2024 at a cost of likely at least $20 million. However, the team has said it’s hopeful and optimistic about a long-term deal getting done.

Williams, 25, was selected by the Jets as the No. 3 overall pick out of Alabama in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $32,529,380 rookie contract with a $21,677,732 signing bonus.

The Jets picked up his fifth-year option which will is worth $11.5 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. Williams would be an unrestricted free agent in 2024, but the Jets would also have their franchise tag available if need be.

In 2022, Williams appeared in 16 games for the Jets and recorded 55 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, one fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles.

We will have more on Williams as it becomes available.