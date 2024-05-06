Jets Announce Aaron Rodgers Will Participate Without Restrictions During OTAs

The New York Jets announced that QB Aaron Rodgers will have no restrictions during OTAs.

all systems go for @AaronRodgers12 ✈️ — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 6, 2024

“I know he’s had a couple of prior engagements that he’s had to take care of, but he’s here, he’s working,” Jets HC Robert Saleh said. “The guy can still sling it. Obviously, he’s still working through his rehab, but no issues on the trajectory of which he’s going.”

Rodgers improved enough in his rehab of a torn Achilles to be activated off of injured reserve last year but didn’t participate in anything outside of practice and was not medically cleared to play.

Rodgers, 40, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Rodgers as the news is available.