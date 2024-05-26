NFC Notes: Ezekiel Elliott, Emmanuel Forbes, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

When asked about Commanders CB Emmanuel Forbes, HC Dan Quinn said they are trying to figure out the cornerbacks’ strong suits because they aren’t in a position to cut him.

“We’re trying to find out what unique things a player has,” Quinn said, via CommandersWire. “We can’t cut him, so we need to find something he does well?”

Cowboys

Following the departure of RB Tony Pollard in free agency, the Cowboys reunited with RB Ezekiel Elliott as a cost-effective solution for their need at the position. However, he’s not coming back in the same role he had before leaving Dallas, joining a backfield that also includes Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn and others. Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy isn’t going to name any back as the starter and implied he will prioritize keeping them all healthy come playoff time.

“We’re running back by committee,” McCarthy said, via the team’s website. “Seventeen games is lot of football, that’s a big role for those guys. Don’t get me wrong; they’d all like to carry it like the old days and have those touches, but you want those guys fresh at the most important time of the year.”

Giants

The Giants added fifth-round RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. who brings a versatile talent that allows him to thrive in both facets of offense. Tracy discussed being the first Giant draft pick to sign his contract and detailed his skillset.

“I’m here to play football,” Tracy said, via John Fennelly of the Giants Wire. “I’m not really worried about the business side of it. If I do what I do on the football field, everything else will come.”

“I think it’s a huge advantage. The league now is turning toward more of a passing league within the running back game. If you’re a running back in this NFL today, you have to be able to run the ball well and also catch the ball out of the backfield. So, it’s really good that I can do both and I have the receiver background.”