AFC Notes: Odell Beckham Jr, Christian Barmore, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

The Dolphins signed WR Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency hoping he can be a reliable third option in the passing game next to WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Beckham understands where he stands in this group and feels serenity at this stage of his career.

“I think we all just push each other. And for me, at this place in my life and my career, I haven’t been the No. 1 in a minute,” Beckham said, via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “You could go look at targets, you could go look at anything, that’s not really where I’ve been at. So just understanding your role and how can you be the very best at that role, maximize those opportunities. Don’t look for more or less, just stay within that present moment and I think you’ll find a way to succeed.”

“It’s amazing. It gives you a huge sense of peace. I feel like I used to carry a lot of anger or resentment or whatever it was. Now I just feel at peace. You’re able to train, you’re able to play the game that you love again. You kind of get past all the business side or whatever could be holding you back. A part of me feels like this is an opportunity for it to just be football.”

Jets

Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett does believe he has the team’s confidence and also confirmed they did in fact talk to outside coaches. However, he didn’t go into detail what their roles would’ve been.

“I don’t know what those reports are and I don’t know where their sources came from,” Hackett said, via PFT. “I know what happened with us. It was great. We had a lot of conversations, got to talk to a lot of different people. It’s that simple. It’s already been addressed. . . . We had a lot of changes, so we were talking to a lot of people.”

Patriots

Patriots DT Christian Barmore plans on hitting the next level with his game after receiving his four-year, $92 million extension.

“My goal is to take my game to another level,” Barmore said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive. “And just be bigger. Be a baller. Keep dominating.”

Barmore wants to take care of his body over the full course of a season.

“Really, just being consistent and taking care of your body – every day. The days you don’t want to go in, you’ve got to go in. Those are the days that count,” Barmore said. “Really about keep grinding every day. Some days you are going to be hurt. Some days, you’re not going to be feeling it. Sometimes you have to make yourself strive to be your best, so keep working hard.”

Barmore also plans on playing “everywhere” along their defensive line and lining up in multiple positions.

“Playing everywhere on the D-line. Do everything my coaches tell me to do,” Barmore said. “We play multiple positions, so everywhere I go just dominate. That’s my goal.”