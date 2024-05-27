AFC Notes: Frank Gore Jr., Aaron Rodgers, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills UDFA RB Frank Gore Jr. signed with Buffalo despite having interest from several other teams. Gore Jr. wanted to be in Buffalo and mentioned his dad as someone who vouched for the organization to him.

“[Gore Sr.] said it’s great people here,” Gore Jr. said, via Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. “He knows they’ll take care of me and he knows that coach [Kelly Skipper] will push me to become my best. He just talks about the people in this organization and about [General Manager Brandon] Beane and everyone around the organization.”

Jets

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers said he’s feeling healthy heading into the season and is regaining his mobility.

“I feel really good,” Rodgers said, via Around The NFL. “It’s just about the mental part. These practices have been nice the last couple of days. Feel what it’s like to be out there, to be moving around, to not be thinking about it and see how I respond the next day. This is the last part. The strength is good, the movement is good, just the confidence to do everything.” Rodgers spoke candidly about what will happen to him and the team if they don’t perform up to expectations this year. “Well, I think if I don’t do what I’m capable of doing, then we’re all probably gonna be out of here (next season),” Rodgers said. “I like that kind of pressure, though. I know it’s a tough market to play in; it’s not for everybody. Relish that opportunity. That’s the way the NFL is. … As you get older in the league, if you do not perform, they’re going to get rid of you or bring in the next guy to take over. It happened in Green Bay, and I’m a few years older than I was back then. I expect to play at a high level, I expect us to be productive and competitive, and all that stuff to take care of itself.” Patriots Patriots HC Jerod Mayo has been very impressed with how safeties coach Brian Belichick has handled himself after his father and brother are no longer with the team. “True professional,” Mayo said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “Any time you see your dad and your brother go somewhere else, the natural thing would be to go with them. But he is a New Englander. He is a Patriot. I am happy to have him. I know [defensive coordinator] DeMarcus [Covington] is happy to have him as well. I think he is a great coach, and I still think he has room to grow. He has really taken it by the horns and worked on his development. So, [I’m] excited to have him.”