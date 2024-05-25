AFC Notes: Nathaniel Hackett, Aaron Rodgers, Robert Saleh, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott on bringing back free agent S Micah Hyde : “Micah is always going to be on a radar. We’ll see how it goes.” (Dan Fetes)

Hyde elaborated on his statement that he would either play for Buffalo or retire: "If I do decide to come back, I'm not gonna do it for another team. It's only going to be Buffalo… It's who I'm familiar with, so that's who I'd wanna finish it off with." (SiriusXM NFL Radio)

Jets

Following a season with underwhelming offensive output, there were question marks about whether the Jets would look to go away from OC Nathaniel Hackett. New York HC Robert Saleh believes last season will help Hackett improve and feels they all used 2023 as a lesson.

“You know, you’re always going to experience growth,” Saleh said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “Last year, I think, was a tremendous learning experience for everybody — including myself. I think it’s about building an offense that can weather the storm of injury, right? Last year, we got kind of caught behind the eight ball with preparing — and, again, it’s all part of, you’re trying to install an offense and so when you’re trying to install an offense, you’re installing an offense with a plan that it’s going to stay healthy for the season in Year 1.”

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers on Hackett: “Well, you should trust me and I trust Nathaniel. So, to me, that’s end of story. We gotta believe in Nathaniel. There’s been some things that we’ve improved on, been some things that were out of his control. At the end of the day, his and my partnership is one that’s been fruitful in the past, and it’s gonna be fruitful again.” ( Zack Rosenblatt )

Patriots

Former Patriots DB Devin McCourty declined HC Jerod Mayo‘s offer to join the team’s coaching staff.

“I’m old and washed up. He tried to get me to coach,” McCourty said, via Patriots Wire. “That’s his thing with all the older guys. He said, ‘I don’t know if they’ll walk in back playing, but we got a spot for them on the staff.’ But nah, those hours aren’t meant for my life right now.”