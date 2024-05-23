AFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Nathaniel Hackett, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills
While attending a charity softball event in Buffalo, former Bills and current Dolphins S Jordan Poyer said he loved his time with the organization and thinks Josh Allen is the “best quarterback in the league.”
“Seven years out here, man,” Poyer said, via NFL.com. “I loved every moment of it. Thank you so much for allowing me to grow as a person, as a player. Teammates, coaches, everybody, man, I loved every moment of it. Sorry we couldn’t get it done, but you’ve got the best quarterback in the league. I know that might go viral, but it’s OK. I get to see y’all twice a year. I can’t wait. You guys come down to Miami. I get to come back to Orchard Park one more time.”
Jets
- According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, Jets HC Robert Saleh noted QB Aaron Rodgers is “doing everything” in practice.
- New York WR Mike Williams and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker have not been cleared for football activity. (Rosenblatt)
- Saleh says it’s possible that CB Sauce Gardner could mirror the opposing top receiver more next season, but it won’t be the case for every game. (Rich Cimini)
- Saleh also mentioned OC Nathaniel Hackett will remain the team’s main play-caller: “Last year was a tremendous learning experience for everybody … it’s about building an offense that can weather the storm of injury. Last year we got caught behind the eight ball.” (Rosenblatt)
- The “open competition” at safety will be between Chuck Clark, Tony Adams and Ashtyn Davis, per Saleh. (Cimini)
- New York DC Jeff Ulbrich talked about the idea that DE Haason Reddick will chase sacks: “We’ll live with the bumps in the road when it comes to that.” (Connor Hughes)
- Ulbrich also discussed the progress of DE Will McDonald: “Just a different level of focus, determination … to see him now a little bit more settled, more focused, a deeper understanding of what it takes to be successful, I’m really excited for him.” (Rosenblatt)
- After the 49ers showed interest in Ulbrich as their DC, he reiterated his love for the Jets: “I’m just so happy and fulfilled being in this place right now, with this team, with this roster.” (Rosenblatt)
- Ulbrich said CB Isaiah Oliver is being moved to safety this season. (Rosenblatt)
- Hackett talked about third-round WR Malachi Corley: “We’ve got to find a way to get the ball in his hands.” (Rosenblatt)
- Following a rough season, Hackett reflected on what he learned: “We have to be ready for a lot of changes. Last year, we faced a lot of change. it was a great opportunity for a lot of guys to get a lot of experience.” (Rosenblatt)
- Hackett mentioned he was a part of every conversation this offseason about the offense and feels Saleh still has faith in him. (Rosenblatt)
- Hackett also addressed the rumor that the Jets were looking to hire someone else for the offense: “We had a lot of changes and we were talking to a lot of people.” (Rosenblatt)
- There were also rumblings that New York would hire a senior assistant to overtake Hackett’s playcalling duties: “I don’t know what those reports are and I don’t know where their sources came from. I know what happened with us and it was great. We had a lot of conversations and got to talk with a lot of different people. It’s that simple. It’s already been addressed.” (Cimini)
- Rodgers feels capable of doing everything now and feels confident about what he and WR Garrett Wilson can accomplish this season. (Rosenblatt)
- Rodgers on the 2024 season: “If I don’t do what I’m capable of doing, we’ll all probably be out of here.” (Cimini)
- On the concerns about Hackett, Rodgers repeated his belief in his OC: “I’m aware of the stories out there. But there’s a lot of faith in him with me, and with Robert.” (Rosenblatt)
Patriots
Patriots OT Calvin Anderson started the first two games of the season after being given a fifty percent chance to survive due to contracting malaria during a trip to Africa. He was then diagnosed with a heart contusion after taking a hit to the chest and feeling pain during a midseason practice.
“If I were to win Comeback Player of the Year, it would come with a lot of good play . . . which is why I’m in the gym getting crazy-big right now,” Anderson said, via Pro Football Talk. “Don’t let that get lost, either. But if I were to win Comeback Player of the Year, it wouldn’t be about me, but about how God brought me back from this.’’
