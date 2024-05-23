AFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Nathaniel Hackett, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

While attending a charity softball event in Buffalo, former Bills and current Dolphins S Jordan Poyer said he loved his time with the organization and thinks Josh Allen is the “best quarterback in the league.”

“Seven years out here, man,” Poyer said, via NFL.com. “I loved every moment of it. Thank you so much for allowing me to grow as a person, as a player. Teammates, coaches, everybody, man, I loved every moment of it. Sorry we couldn’t get it done, but you’ve got the best quarterback in the league. I know that might go viral, but it’s OK. I get to see y’all twice a year. I can’t wait. You guys come down to Miami. I get to come back to Orchard Park one more time.”

Patriots

Patriots OT Calvin Anderson started the first two games of the season after being given a fifty percent chance to survive due to contracting malaria during a trip to Africa. He was then diagnosed with a heart contusion after taking a hit to the chest and feeling pain during a midseason practice.

“If I were to win Comeback Player of the Year, it would come with a lot of good play . . . which is why I’m in the gym getting crazy-big right now,” Anderson said, via Pro Football Talk. “Don’t let that get lost, either. But if I were to win Comeback Player of the Year, it wouldn’t be about me, but about how God brought me back from this.’’