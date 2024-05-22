NFL Transactions: Wednesday 5/22

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers released RB Patrick Laird
- Buccaneers signed DE Earnest Brown
- Buccaneers signed third-round DB Tykee Smith
Eagles
- Eagles placed WR DeVante Parker on the retired list
Falcons
- Falcons waived TE Tucker Fisk with an injury designation
- Falcons signed WR Odieu Hiliare
Giants
- Giants signed fourth-round TE Theo Johnson
Jets
- Jets signed TE Kevin Foelsch
- Jets waived QB Colby Suits
Raiders
- Raiders signed WR Alex Bachman
Ravens
- Ravens released DT Bravvion Roy
Steelers
- Steelers WR Keilahn Harris reverted to injured reserve
