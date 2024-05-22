NFL Transactions: Wednesday 5/22

By
Nate Bouda
-

Buccaneers

Eagles

Falcons

  • Falcons waived TE Tucker Fisk with an injury designation
  • Falcons signed WR Odieu Hiliare

Giants

  • Giants signed fourth-round TE Theo Johnson

Jets

  • Jets signed TE Kevin Foelsch
  • Jets waived QB Colby Suits

Raiders

Ravens

Steelers

  • Steelers WR Keilahn Harris reverted to injured reserve

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply