Jets Elevate S Will Parks & QB Chris Streveler To Active Roster

The New York Jets officially elevated S Will Parks and QB Chris Streveler to their active roster on Thursday for their game against the Jaguars.

Parks, 28, is a former sixth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2016 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract before signing a one-year deal with the Eagles in 2020.

Philadelphia then waived Parks and was later claimed by the Broncos. From there, he signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs and had stints with the 49ers and Dolphins before being claimed by the Jets last year.

New York re-signed him to a contract in March but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad. The Jets eventually added him to their active roster before cutting him loose last week and adding him to their practice squad.

In 2022, Parks has appeared in 11 games for the Jets and recorded 11 tackles.