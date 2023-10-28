Jets Elevate WR Malik Taylor & OL Xavier Newman

The Jets announced Saturday that they are elevating WR Malik Taylor & OL Xavier Newman for Week 8.

Taylor, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Ferris State in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Buccaneers. However, the Buccaneers waived Taylor soon after.

Taylor caught on with the Packers and returned to Green Bay on two consecutive exclusive rights contracts. However, the Packers waived him coming out of the preseason in 2022.

In 2021, Taylor appeared in 10 games for the Packers and caught two passes for 14 yards receiving and no touchdowns.