Jets Have Had Talks With DE Bryce Huff About Extension

Jets GM Joe Douglas told reporters on Tuesday that they’ve had some informal conversations with DE Bryce Huff’s representatives about a contract extension, per Zack Rosenblatt.

Douglas added that there has been progress made towards a potential deal.

Huff figures to be in line for a sizeable extension at some point over the next six months or so. The Jets have their franchise tag available if need be.

Huff, 25, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis following the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed the standard three-year UDFA deal.

New York re-signed him as a restricted free agent in April. Huff is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Huff has appeared in seven games for the Jets and recorded 3.5 sacks and 14 tackles.